Your Philips Airfryer can be filled up to the “MAX” indication on the basket. The max amount depends on the kind of food you want to prepare and the size of your Philips Airfryer. Please find more information below.

The basket of your Philips Airfryer can hold between max. 500 and 2000 grams of French fries depending on your airfryer model. You can get the best results by filling the basket till 2/3 of the max indication. You can find more information about your airfryer model in your User Manual and HomeID App. To check or download the User Manual, find your model number on the sticker at the bottom of your appliance and visit www.philips.com/support .

Poultry or meat (as a whole or in pieces)