What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Philips Baking Master Kits
You can use any ovenproof dish or mold in the Philips Airfryer, whether it is made of glass, ceramic, metal, or silicone. You can also use silicone or paper cupcake cups or molds to bake cupcakes, muffins, or small gratins.
The following Philips Baking Master Kits are available for your Airfryer (also see overview picture):
HD9925 Baking master kit for Airfryer size L (compact)
Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9212 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156
HD9945 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XL
Models: HD9257, HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA350, NA351, NA352 NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552 (large basket), NA130, NA230, NA231, NA330, NA331, NA332
HD9959 Baking master kit for Airfryer size XXL
Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342
HD9956 Family baking kit for Airfryer size XXL Combi
Models: HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9875, HD9876 and HD9880
Maximum size of baking tins or molds for your Airfryer
The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure the airflow can pass around it.
- Always place the baking dish in the basket.
- Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food would be heated.
- Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or molds. The baking tins or molds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.
Please find the maximum sizes for baking tins or molds that can be used in your Airfryer below (also see overview picture):
Airfryer size S + L (compact)
Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9216 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA120, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156
Maximum size: 17 x 16 cm / 6,7 x 6,3 inches on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 16 cm / 6.3 inches
Maximum height: 6 cm / 2.4 inches
Airfryer size XL with window
Model: HD9257
Maximum size: 19 x 18 cm / 7.5 x 7.1 inches on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 18 cm / 7.1inches
Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches
Airfryer size XL
Models: HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA130, NA230, NA231, NA320, NA321, NA332
Maximum size: 20 x 19 cm / 7,8 x 7,5 inches on the outer edges
Maximum diameter of 19 cm / 7,5 inches
Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches
Airfryer size XXL
Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342
Maximum size: 21 x 20 cm / 8 x 7.7 inches on the outer edges
Maximum diameter of 20 cm / 7,7 inches
Maximum height: 9 cm / 3.6 inches.
Airfryer size XXL Combi
Models: HD9875, HD9876, HD9880
Maximum size: 22 x 22 cm / 8.8 x 8.7 inches on the outer edges
Maximum diameter: 25 cm / 9.8 inches
Maximum height: 9 cm / 3.6 inch
Airfryer Dual Basket
Models: NA350, NA351, NA352, NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552
Maximum size: 18 x 9 cm / 7.1 x 3.6 inches (small basket), 17 x 18 cm / 6.7 x 7.1 inches (large basket)
Maximum diameter: 9 cm / 3.6 inches (small basket), 17 cm / 6.7 inches (large basket)
Maximum height: 7 cm / 2.8 inches