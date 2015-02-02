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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ3300LF/00

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange
Pink
Pink

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

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Secure fit and lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • Earhook

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Adjustable earhook for personalized fit

Adjustable earhook for personalized fit

An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.