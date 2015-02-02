2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3300PK/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3300 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.
Reviews
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.