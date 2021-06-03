2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ1300PK/00
Available in
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.
8.6mm drivers/open-back
Earbud
Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.
4.3
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Auro1907
03/06/2021
India
Will last till the Zombie Apocalypse for sure!!
I had bought this pair of earphones 2 years back. The quality of materials used is great, although the wire insulation is on a little rigid/dry side because of the Kevlar reinforcement. These earphones still work today, great sound and bass response, exactly what you'd want from a pair of earphones that'd allow you to hear outside noises. Definitely recommended to everyone who are anxious about pulling and breaking their earphones plugs and wires.
Pros
Durability, light weight, surrounding awareness, clear sound
Cons
Wire insulation lasts a little less as compared to the hardware itself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-06-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Date of Use 2019-06-03
Muah21
30/11/2018
India
It lasts longer than most products
I've been using my earphones for over 2 years now and I listen to mainly heavy metal and the bass is really good! The wire is damaged by now but still the sound quality is just the same.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300OR Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300OR Sports headphones
Rsdevil9
10/10/2016
India
Awesome
Good active sport I love this product .I use daily home and gym .Good sound quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones
Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.