Sports headphones

SHQ1300PK/00
    Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

    Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

      Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

      Secure fit and ultra lightweight

      • 8.6mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud
      5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

      C-shaped ear tip secures the headphones in place

      C-shaped rubberized ear tips keep the Actionfit earphones tightly in your ear so you can focus on your workout, not on keeping them in.

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

      Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat and moisture proof – ideal for any workout

      Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium

      • Design

        Color
        Pink

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Accessories

        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Cable management
        Cable clip

          • Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.

