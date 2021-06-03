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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Sports headphones

SHQ1300OR/00

4.3

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Available in

Lime Yellow & White
Lime Yellow & White
Orange
Orange
Pink
Pink

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

Hit a new personal record with the featherweight Actionfit SHQ1300 headphones. Sweat and rain proof, these tough headphones guarantee powerful bass and an optimal fit, thanks to high performance drivers and a C shaped stability lock.

See all benefits

Secure fit and ultra lightweight

Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

  • 8.6mm drivers/open-back

  • Earbud

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

5.7g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

Weighing in at just 5.7g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
1

03/06/2021

India

India

Will last till the Zombie Apocalypse for sure!!

I had bought this pair of earphones 2 years back. The quality of materials used is great, although the wire insulation is on a little rigid/dry side because of the Kevlar reinforcement. These earphones still work today, great sound and bass response, exactly what you'd want from a pair of earphones that'd allow you to hear outside noises. Definitely recommended to everyone who are anxious about pulling and breaking their earphones plugs and wires.

Pros

Durability, light weight, surrounding awareness, clear sound

Cons

Wire insulation lasts a little less as compared to the hardware itself

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2019-06-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Date of Use 2019-06-03

30/11/2018

India

India

It lasts longer than most products

I've been using my earphones for over 2 years now and I listen to mainly heavy metal and the bass is really good! The wire is damaged by now but still the sound quality is just the same.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300OR Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300OR Sports headphones

10/10/2016

India

India

Awesome

Good active sport I love this product .I use daily home and gym .Good sound quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHQ1300LF Sports headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Certified IPX4 and IPX7 for headphones and IPX2 for headsets.