Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones bring big, bold bass back to your music. Packing powerful, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package, these headphones are built for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.
With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.
An easy-to-use remote control allows you to play or pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.
Sound
Connectivity
Design
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton