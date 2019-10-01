Car Air Purifier

Philips GoPure car air purifiers effectively remove allergens, airborne bacteria, dust, cigarette smoke, chemicals emitted from plastics, exhaust fumes and other toxic pollutants from your car. With automatic features and a high-quality compact design, this range of powerful and efficient air purifiers will quickly remove harmful particles from the air inside your vehicle. So on every journey you and your family will breathe only fresh and healthy air.
- Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
- Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
- The choice of all leading car manufacturers
