Eliminates 99% harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm
Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes 99% of fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, airborne virus and bacteria...
Neutralizes and eliminates up to 99% toxic gases chemicals
Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate up to 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.
Cleans your car air in just 15 min
Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed
Automatic switch on
Automatic switch on when you start your car
Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories
Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats