Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoPure Compact 110

Car air purifier

GPC11GRYX1
  • For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car
    -{discount-value}

    GoPure Compact 110 Car air purifier

    GPC11GRYX1

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure Compact 110 Car air purifier

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    GoPure Compact 110 Car air purifier

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all car-air-purifier

      For fresh and healthy air in your car

      Removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution

      • Compact
      Eliminates 99% harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

      Eliminates 99% harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

      Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes 99% of fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, airborne virus and bacteria...

      Neutralizes and eliminates up to 99% toxic gases chemicals

      Neutralizes and eliminates up to 99% toxic gases chemicals

      Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate up to 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.

      Cleans your car air in just 15 min

      Cleans your car air in just 15 min

      Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

      Automatic switch on

      Automatic switch on

      Automatic switch on when you start your car

      Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

      Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

      Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Noise level
        45 (one speed)  dB
        Air particle sensor
        No
        Air quality indicator (AQI)
        No
        Automatic On/Off
        Yes
        Filter replacement indicator
        No
        Fragrance dispenser
        No
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Speed settings
        No
        Power
        3  W
        Voltage
        12  V
        Filter Lifetime
        350  hr
        Technology
        Automotive clean air system
        Color
        Grey
        Designation
        GP Compact 110
        App enabled
        No
        Clean Air Delivery Rate CADR
        10  m³/h

      • Performance

        Air cleaning efficiency
        (50% of 0,3µm particles filtration)
        15 min healthy air
        Filtration bacteria/virus
        70%
        Filtration of dust/pollens
        99.0%
        Filtration Toluene
        95%
        Filtration TVOC
        95%
        Filtration of particles
        99.0%
        Filtration Formaldehyde
        90%

      • Replacement

        Filter type
        GSF120X110X1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Box dimensions (L x W x H)
        225 x 180 x79  mm
        Product dimensions (L x W x H)
        176 x 176 x 73  mm
        Product weight
        610  g
        Box weight (incl. product)
        840  g

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        fresh healthy air in your car
        Product highlight
        Compact

      • Accessories in the box

        12v cigarette power cable
        12v cigarette lighter power cable lenght (m)
        4  m
        Mounting accessories
        Attachment belt

      • Logistic data

        EAN (China)
        8718696270004
        Ordering code (China)
        27000428
        Quantity in box
        1
        Reference (Order entry)
        GPC11GRYX1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products