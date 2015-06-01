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  • For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car For fresh and healthy air in your car

    GoPure Compact 110 Car air purifier

    GPC11GRYX1

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health.

    See all benefits

    GoPure Compact 110 Car air purifier

    Similar products

    See all Car air purifier

    For fresh and healthy air in your car

    Removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution

    • Compact
    Eliminates 99% harmful ultra fine particles &lt; 0.3µm

    Eliminates 99% harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

    Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes 99% of fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, airborne virus and bacteria...

    Neutralizes and eliminates up to 99% toxic gases chemicals

    Neutralizes and eliminates up to 99% toxic gases chemicals

    Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate up to 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.

    Cleans your car air in just 15 min

    Cleans your car air in just 15 min

    Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed

    Automatic switch on

    Automatic switch on

    Automatic switch on when you start your car

    Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

    Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories

    Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      fresh healthy air in your car
      Product highlight
      Compact

    • Product description

      Air particle sensor
      No
      Air quality indicator (AQI)
      No
      App enabled
      No
      Automatic On/Off
      Yes
      Clean Air Delivery Rate CADR
      10  m³/h
      Color
      Grey
      Designation
      GP Compact 110
      Filter Lifetime
      350  hour(s)
      Filter replacement indicator
      No
      Fragrance dispenser
      No
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Noise level
      45 (one speed)  dB
      Power
      3  W
      Speed settings
      No
      Technology
      Car air purifier
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Performance

      Air cleaning efficiency
      15 min healthy air
      Filtration of dust/pollens
      99.0%
      Filtration TVOC
      95%
      Filtration Toluene
      95%
      Filtration bacteria/virus
      70%
      Filtration of particles
      99.0%
      Filtration Formaldehyde
      90%

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      1
      Reference (Order entry)
      GPC11GRYX1
      Ordering code (China)
      27000428
      EAN (China)
      8718696270004

    • Replacement

      Filter type
      GSF120X110X1

    • Accessories in the box

      Mounting accessories
      Attachment belt
      12v cigarette power cable
      4  m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      610  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      176 x 176 x 73  mm
      Box dimensions (L x W x H)
      225 x 180 x79  mm
      Box weight (incl. product)
      840  g

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