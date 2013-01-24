Search terms
For fresh and healthy air in your car
Enjoy fresh and healthy air in your car with Philips GoPure car air purifier. Philips filtration technology removes up to 99% of in-car air pollution, to keep you and your family in good health. See all benefits
Philips SelectFilter high efficiency particulate filtration removes 99% of fine particles found in car indoor environment. This includes cigarette smoke, pollens, dust, PM2.5, airborne virus and bacteria...
Selective additives embedded in Philips SelectFilter, neutralize and eliminate up to 99% of toxic gaseous chemicals from the air through a powerful adsorption and oxidation process. This includes car exhaust fumes, industry pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, and odor emitting substances.
Boost-mode filtration cleans air quickly at highest speed
Automatic switch on when you start your car
Including 4m 12V power cable and mounting accessories for safe installation on armrest, headrest and under seats
