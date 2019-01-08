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    GoPure 3211 Car air purifier

    GP321X1

    As essential as fresh air

    The GoPure 3211 decontaminates your car from gaseous chemicals and provides the essential filtration technology to remove PM2.5 fine particles with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour. Enjoy your journey breathing clean air.

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    GoPure 3211 Car air purifier

    Similar products

    See all Car air purifier

    As essential as fresh air

    Hassle-free automatic filtration

    • CADR for PM2.5: 15 m3/hour
    • CADR for TVOC 7 m3/hour
    Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

    Easy to install anywhere in your vehicle

    With a 2-meter 12V power cable, you can easily install the GoPure anywhere inside your vehicle. Plug the cable into the cigarette lighter port, and then use the mounting accessories to position the device where you prefer, such as the armrest, headrest or under the seats. Wherever you choose to position it, the stylish design will enhance your car’s interior.

    Filters harmful PM2.5 fine particles

    Philips unique SelectFilter filtration technology, quickly and effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. With a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 15 m3/hour for PM2.5. It removes harmful particles including cigarette smoke and dust, so you breathe fresh and clean air.

    Quickly remove toxic gases like exhaust fumes from your car

    Philips unique SelectFilter technology includes a HESA layer. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances at a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 7 m3 per hour. So in just a few minutes it cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and other odor emitting substances.

    Device works automatically so you can focus on driving

    To ensure you focus on driving, the GoPure 3211 turns on and off automatically with your car engine ignition. You can just jump in your car, knowing it will always be an oasis of fresh and clean air.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Clean air in your car
      Product highlight
      Automatic filtration

    • Product description

      Air particle sensor
      No
      Air quality indicator (AQI)
      No
      App enabled
      No
      Automatic On/Off
      Yes
      Color
      Black
      Designation
      GP3211
      Filter Lifetime
      350  hour(s)
      Filter replacement indicator
      No
      Fragrance dispenser
      No
      Frequency
      N/A
      Noise level (dbA)(Boost/high)
      52 dBA
      Noise level (dbA)(Low)
      N/A
      Noise level (dbA)(Medium)
      N/A
      Placement
      armrest/ central console
      Power [W]
      2.0
      Pre-Cleaning function
      • No
      • N/A
      Speed settings
      one speed only
      Technology
      • Car air purifier
      • SelectFilter
      • automatic filtration
      Voltage [V]
      12V DC

    • Performance

      Filtration TVOC
      CADR of 7 m3/hour
      Filtration Toluene
      No
      Filtration Formaldehyde
      No
      Filtration bacteria/virus
      70  %
      Boost mode
      No
      Filtration Car exhaust SO2/NO2
      No
      Filtration of fine particles
      CADR of 15 m3/hour

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      1
      Reference (Order entry)
      GP321X1
      Ordering code (China) GOC
      16933728
      EAN1 (APR)
      8718696903643
      EAN1 (KR)
      8718696903650
      EAN1 (Inida)
      8718696903667

    • Replacement

      Fragrance cartridge
      N/A
      Filter type
      GSF120P110x1
      Filter name
      SelectFilter Plus 120

    • Accessories in the box

      Mounting accessories
      Attachment belt
      power cable length
      Integrated with AAP body, 2  m

    • Weight and dimensions

      Box weight (incl. product) (g)
      700
      Product dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
      175x144x70
      Box dimensions (LxWxH)(mm)
      220x150x75
      Product weight (g)
      560

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