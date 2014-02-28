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  • Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass Big beats, pumping bass

    Headphones with mic

    SHE3555WT/00

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Ultra small, big bass Philips Beamers in-ear headphones feature oval tube inserts for comfort.

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    Headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Big beats, pumping bass

    Compact design

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • In-ear

    2 interchangeable rubber ear caps offer an optimal fit

    Ear caps come in a choice of 2 sizes for a personalized and perfect fit.

    Built-in mic switches from music to phone calls

    Built-in microphones let you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls, so you will always stay connected.

    Big bass and clear sound through efficient drivers

    Philips Vibes in-ear headphones house efficient drivers inside a compact design. They fit perfectly while pumping out clear sound and booming bass.

    Oval sound tube insert provides an ergonomic comfort fit

    An oval sound tube insert provides ergonomic comfort to fit the true shape of the ear.

    A perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

    Reinforced cable relief enhances durability and connectivity

    To extend the life of your headphones, a soft rubber relief between them and the cable protects the connection from damage through repeated bending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Maximum power input
      10mW
      Speaker diameter
      8.6  mm
      Sensitivity
      101  dB
      Impedance
      16  ohm

    • Connectivity

      Type of cable
      copper
      Cable Connection
      two-parallel, symmetric
      Finishing of connector
      chrome-plated
      Cable length
      1.2  m
      Connector
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      37.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      17.9  cm
      Gross weight
      1.14  kg
      Height
      13.9  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 72452 0
      Nett weight
      0.312  kg
      Tare weight
      0.828  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      18.1  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8.1  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.039  kg
      Gross weight
      0.127  kg
      Tare weight
      0.088  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 23410 72452 7

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      2.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 72452 3
      Gross weight
      0.027  kg
      Nett weight
      0.013  kg
      Tare weight
      0.014  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      1.85  cm
      Width
      2.1  cm
      Depth
      1.2  cm
      Weight
      0.012  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 89446 00603 2

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