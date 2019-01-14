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    1000 series In ear headphones with mic

    SHE2405PP/00

    Rock your style

    Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

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    1000 series In ear headphones with mic

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    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Rock your style

    • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
    • integrated mic
    • Pink & purple
    • In-ear

    Bright color-graded cables. Translucent speaker housing

    Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.

    8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp, clear sound

    The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.

    Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

    The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

    In-line remote. Easily switch between music and calls

    Take a call, pause your tunes. All without touching your smartphone. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you're talking.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Cable length
      120cm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      34.5  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      19.7  cm
      Gross weight
      1.298  kg
      Height
      16.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98171 6
      Nett weight
      0.336  kg
      Tare weight
      0.962  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      17.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      8  cm
      Height
      6  cm
      Nett weight
      0.042  kg
      Gross weight
      0.134  kg
      Tare weight
      0.092  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 98171 3

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17.2  cm
      Width
      5.2  cm
      Depth
      2.8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98171 9
      Gross weight
      0.036  kg
      Nett weight
      0.014  kg
      Tare weight
      0.022  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Pink-purple

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Caps
    Badge-D2C

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