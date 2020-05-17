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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn ear headphones with mic

SHE2405WT/00

2.7

| (3) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Pink-purple
Pink-purple
White
White

Rock your style

Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?

See all benefits

Rock your style

  • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

  • integrated mic

  • White

  • In-ear

Earbud covers in small, medium, and large, for a perfect fit

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

Oval acoustic tube. Comfort and passive noise isolation

The oval-shaped acoustic tube of these in-ear headphones means you can rock your sounds in real comfort. You get maximum passive noise isolation, and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers for the perfect fit.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3

17/05/2020

India

India

Very budget friendly

Nice product. Good sound quality. Build quality is also good.

Pros

Budget friendly lightweight crystal clear sound in details

Cons

Low on sound

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-04-17

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2019-04-17

06/03/2021

India

India

weak cables

The sound was good but the cables happened to be very week. I never thought a philips earphone would be damaged with a jerk. Maybe the jerk wasn't that small but the cable quality and strength felt like of a normal budget earphone. Though I don't have any issues with the sound quality. But i expect a philips product to be of superior quality in the case of this earphone.

Pros

Sound quality

Cons

Budget standard cable, only the looks were fine

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-02-06

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-02-06

04/02/2020

India

India

Worst ever from philips

I'm having lots of products from philips from my childhood but this is a worst one from philips. This earphone is COMPLETELY waste. You can't use this for making calls. If you use this, you can hear them but the person at the other end won't hear your voice and couldn't interpret what you say. The funny fact is I've started to use my old philips headphone which is still working awesome.

Pros

Size

Cons

Worst mic

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BL In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-01-03

This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BL In ear headphones with mic

Date of Use 2020-01-03

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