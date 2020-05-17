2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE2405BK/00
Available in
Rock your style
Soundtrack your days with a bold beat. These in-ear headphones come in four bright colorways, and boast a translucent speaker housing with color-graded cables. Why blend in when you were born to stand out?
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
integrated mic
Black
In-ear
Say it loud with the bright color-graded cables and translucent speaker housing.
The 8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp, clear sound.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
RockyBHAI
17/05/2020
India
Very budget friendly
Nice product. Good sound quality. Build quality is also good.
Pros
Budget friendly lightweight crystal clear sound in details
Cons
Low on sound
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2019-04-17
slayer.life
06/03/2021
India
weak cables
The sound was good but the cables happened to be very week. I never thought a philips earphone would be damaged with a jerk. Maybe the jerk wasn't that small but the cable quality and strength felt like of a normal budget earphone. Though I don't have any issues with the sound quality. But i expect a philips product to be of superior quality in the case of this earphone.
Pros
Sound quality
Cons
Budget standard cable, only the looks were fine
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-02-06
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BK In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-02-06
EducatorABC
04/02/2020
India
Worst ever from philips
I'm having lots of products from philips from my childhood but this is a worst one from philips. This earphone is COMPLETELY waste. You can't use this for making calls. If you use this, you can hear them but the person at the other end won't hear your voice and couldn't interpret what you say. The funny fact is I've started to use my old philips headphone which is still working awesome.
Pros
Size
Cons
Worst mic
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BL In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-01-03
This review was made for 1000 series SHE2405BL In ear headphones with mic
Date of Use 2020-01-03