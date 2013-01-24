Adjust the flow rate to baby's convenience

With the variable flow nipple, you can adjust the flow rate according to liquid's thickness and suit baby's feeding rythm perfectly. We recommend to use this nipple for thicker liquids such as AR (thickened) milk, milk mixed with baby rice, milk mixed with baby food, soup… Once baby is ready for an even faster flow, we recommend to use the Philips Avent Thick Feed nipple.