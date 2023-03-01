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Grow baby bottle
Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.See all benefits
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Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*
Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling
Innovative design diverts air away from your baby`s stomach and reduces discomfort.
The Philips Avent Grow bottles and teats are made of BPA-free material.
We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.
What is included
Material
Ease of use
Functions
Design
Bottle
Development Stages
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