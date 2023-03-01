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  • Grow baby bottle Grow baby bottle Grow baby bottle

    Philips Avent Essential Bottle Single Bottle with teat

    SCF064/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Grow baby bottle

    Allows you to use the same bottle throughout baby`s development.

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    Philips Avent Essential Bottle Single Bottle with teat

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    See all Standard baby bottles

    Grow baby bottle

    Adapts to your baby

    • Grow
    • Anti-colic
    • Easy fill, easy clean
    • Swappable teat
    Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

    Allows you to use the same bottle by changing teats

    Grow teats mimics the feel of mum`s breast and is compatible will all Grow bottle sizes. It is part of our range of teats that cover baby`s whole feeding journey - letting you steadily increase flow rate as your child gets older.*

    Easy Fill, Easy Clean

    Easy Fill, Easy Clean

    Few parts so you can clean, sterilize and assemble easily, with wide-neck for drip-free, spill-free filling

    Comfortable Feeding

    Comfortable Feeding

    Innovative design diverts air away from your baby`s stomach and reduces discomfort.

    BPA free

    BPA free

    The Philips Avent Grow bottles and teats are made of BPA-free material.

    A range of bottle sizes

    We have bottle sizes for all ages and appetites, partnering baby through every stage of development. Compatible with all Grow teats, so you can swap as needed depending on the flow rate you require.Bottles available in 150 ml / 4 oz, 260 ml9 oz and 330 ml / 11 oz.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      1 pcs
      Teat
      1 pcs
      Bottle Cap
      1 pcs

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to fill
      • Easy to clean

    • Functions

      Teat
      Bite resistant teat

    • Design

      Bottle Design
      Wide neck

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      330 ml

    • Development Stages

      Stage
      6m+

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    • Based on Hoshine's Certificate of Analysis (2021)
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