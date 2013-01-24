Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent Natural teat

SCF045/27

    Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    MRP: Rs.325.00

    Philips Avent Natural teat

    Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.325.00

    Philips Avent Natural teat

    Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Natural latch on

      • 2 pieces
      • Variable flow
      • 3m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

      The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

      Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

      Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

      Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

      Teats with different flow rates available

      Teats with different flow rates available

      The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

      Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

      Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for growing baby's changing needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA free*

      • What is included

        Soft, variable flow teat
        2  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        3m+

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Natural latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        Anti-colic valve
        Yes
        Teat
        Unique comfort petals, soft and flexible teat

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

