Search terms

  • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always

    Genuine replacement filter Humidification wick

    HU4136/00

    Healthy air, always

    The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Genuine replacement filter Humidification wick

    Similar products

    See all Filters and Accessories

    Healthy air, always

    NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

    • NanoCloud Technology
    • Up to 99% less bacteria
    Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

    Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

    Unique NanoCloud Technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. Due to its fine size, it is extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers(1).

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

    Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Perfect fit for consistently high performance

    Replacing the filter with the original Philips humidification wick ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Logistic data

      Country of Origin
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      60*195*14  mm
      Weight of product
      0.043  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      128*168*40 mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      0.105  kg
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      0.098  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      140x190x60  mm
      Color(s)
      White

    • Replacement

      Humidification filter
      For Philips air humidifier(s) HU4706

    • Performance

      Bacteria filtration
      Up to 99% less (1)
      Filter
      Humidification Wick

    • Compatability

      Suitable for these models
      • HU4706/01
      • HU4706/03
      • HU4706/11
      • HU4706/70

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Exclusive deal- sign up now for additional 10 % discount

    VIP exclusive access to sales​​

    Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​

    Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips 

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.