Dry iron

HI114
    This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.

      Great results, minimum effort

      Light weight and effective with button groove.

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.

      American Heritage Golden soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        American Heritage Golden
        Power
        1000  W

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        0.9  kg
        Product dimensions
        24.8 x 11.0 x 11.8  cm
        Voltage
        240  V

