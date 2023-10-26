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2 year warranty

All series

  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

Dry iron

HI114/28

4.7

| (53) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Great results, minimum effort

This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.

See all benefits

Light weight and effective with button groove.

Great results, minimum effort

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

1000 Watt for faster heating

1000 Watt for faster heating

1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

53

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/10/2023

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent product

Vishwas ka doosra naam philips . I ALWAYS RECOMMEND PHILIPS PRODUCTS

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-10-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-10-25

16/11/2022

India

India

Verified buyer

Great features

Good product and good features, simple to use, best price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-10-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

Date of Use 2021-10-16

21/08/2020

India

India

Verified buyer

Great, Sturdy Iron

Bought this for my staff. They use it everyday and are happy with it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron

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