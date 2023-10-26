2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips iron has light weight, and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
1000 Watt enables faster heating and uniform heat distribution.
Awards
4.7
of 5
53
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Parmeshwar
26/10/2023
India
Verified buyer
Excellent product
Vishwas ka doosra naam philips . I ALWAYS RECOMMEND PHILIPS PRODUCTS
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-10-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-10-25
Naani
16/11/2022
India
Verified buyer
Great features
Good product and good features, simple to use, best price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-10-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron
Date of Use 2021-10-16
Swatkat
21/08/2020
India
Verified buyer
Great, Sturdy Iron
Bought this for my staff. They use it everyday and are happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI114/28 Dry iron