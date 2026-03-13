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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Toaster
Discontinued
Support
HD2584/60
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HD2581; HD2582; HD2583; HD2584
User Manual Philips Daily Collection Toaster
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
My Philips Toaster smells during first time use
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips Toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
I cannot take the bread out of my Philips toaster
Contacting Philips
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