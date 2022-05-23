2 year warranty
Discontinued
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption
4.4
of 5
66
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
BALJIT
23/05/2022
India
REQUIRED IRON BLANK BODY
required body part of iron hi113.some front of iron part is crack.so iron does not work proply
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Vicky1111
22/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
Best in this range
Its second product of Philips i use never go other satisfaction from product quality and services
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron
Talos23
23/08/2017
India
Verified buyer
Reliable and Robust model
This Dry iron model is reasonably good for the value of money. It is robust and gets the job done for light ironing of cloths.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron