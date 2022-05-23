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  • Fast and efficient-guaranteed
  • Fast and efficient-guaranteed
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  • Fast and efficient-guaranteed

Discontinued

Dry iron

HD1134/28

4.4
| (66) Reviews | 92% recommend this product
Fast and efficient-guaranteed
Speed shaped soleplate
See all benefits

Fast and efficient-guaranteed

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Cord winder to conveniently store the main cord

The cord can be wrapped around the heelrest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

750 Watt for faster heating

750 Watt for faster heating

750 Watt iron for faster heating and lower power consumption

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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4.4

of 5

66

Reviews

92%

recommend this product

2

23/05/2022

India

India

REQUIRED IRON BLANK BODY

required body part of iron hi113.some front of iron part is crack.so iron does not work proply

This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron

This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron

22/01/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Best in this range

Its second product of Philips i use never go other satisfaction from product quality and services

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HI113/28 Dry iron

23/08/2017

India

India

Verified buyer

Reliable and Robust model

This Dry iron model is reasonably good for the value of money. It is robust and gets the job done for light ironing of cloths.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC104/01 Dry iron

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