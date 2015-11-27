2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC8635/02
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.
5 bar
220 g steam boost
2.2 L fixed watertank
Carry lock
One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.
Awards
3.3
of 5
7
Reviews
JagJot
27/11/2015
India
Excellent Product
Excellent product, eliminates the need to run to the dry cleaner to have your expensive cloth & suites ironed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
mangesh12
19/06/2015
India
experience the first ever performance in ironing.
Really the product quality as well as performance is so good that u can do ironing so easily & hasselfree....steam iron takes care of ur any type of fabric.....i m using since last 3 month's.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
Deepak1948
27/12/2014
India
Superb Product
Ironing has never been so easy and good. This is the best steam iron that we have ever used. Instant start and excellent results.
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron
This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron