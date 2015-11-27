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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron GC8635/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron GC8635/02

Discontinued

PerfectCare AquaSteam generator iron

GC8635/02

3.3

| (7) Reviews

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

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With OptimalTemp and 2.2L fully visible watertank

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • 5 bar

  • 220 g steam boost

  • 2.2 L fixed watertank

  • Carry lock

OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

Up to 5 bar pressure

Up to 5 bar pressure

The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.

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Awards

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Reviews

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3.3

of 5

7

Reviews

4
3
2

27/11/2015

India

India

Excellent Product

Excellent product, eliminates the need to run to the dry cleaner to have your expensive cloth & suites ironed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

19/06/2015

India

India

experience the first ever performance in ironing.

Really the product quality as well as performance is so good that u can do ironing so easily & hasselfree....steam iron takes care of ur any type of fabric.....i m using since last 3 month's.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

27/12/2014

India

India

Superb Product

Ironing has never been so easy and good. This is the best steam iron that we have ever used. Instant start and excellent results.

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

This review was made for PerfectCare Aqua GC8635/02 Steam generator iron

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