Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

PerfectCare Aqua

Steam generator iron

GC8635/02
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required Carefree ironing, no setting required
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

    GC8635/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.19,995.00
    Find similar products

    PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.19,995.00
    Find similar products

    PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

    Carefree ironing, no setting required

    Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-generator-iron

      Carefree ironing, no setting required

      With OptimalTemp and 2.2L fully visible watertank

      • 5 bar
      • 220 g steam boost
      • 2.2 L fixed watertank
      • Carry lock
      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

      OptimalTemp: The perfect combination of steam & temperature

      One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam & temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam & temperature 2) The ultra powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required

      100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all ironable garments

      100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

      Tested and approved by independent textile experts

      Tested and approved by independent textile experts

      This iron is tested and approved by independent textile experts institutes for its excellent ironing performance, such as DWI, IWTO, Woolmark. The Woolmark Apparel Care program helps consumers identify quality laundry products that are approved by The Woolmark Company for use on wool products. Philips with its exclusive OptimalTEMP technology has been so far the only brand able to be certified with the Gold standard from Woolmark. You can be confident that the Woolmark-approved apparel care products are ideally suited for any wool garments.

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      Up to 5 bar pressure

      The more steam, the faster the ironing.  Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

      Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

      Large 2.2L fully visible water tank

      PerfectCare Aqua is with this unique feature: large water tank; it ensures long hours ironing without refill of water tank. It helps make ironing session easier and faster. Excellent design of the fully visible water tank, makes sure you could see through the water level from any angle where you look.

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

      The Philips innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, no need to put your iron back to the base station, just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, neither the board. This makes your ironing easier with less wrist efforts.

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Descale effectively and easily your appliance to prolong it

      Ultra long lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you with light and sound when to perform cleaning. Only when your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob , and collect the dirty water and scale in a cup.

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      New SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Lock your iron securely and carry your appliance easily

      Lock your iron securely and carry your appliance easily

      Lock your Philips steam iron securely and carry your pressurised steam generator easily.

      100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

      100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes
        Steam output
        Yes
        Steam boost
        220  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Pressure
        Up to 5
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        2200  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Refill any time
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Storage solution
        Carry lock
        Hose storage
        Hose storage compartment
        Power cord length
        1.8  m
        Hose length
        1.6  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Heat up time
        2  min
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Easy De-calc
        Calc clean reminder
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
        Weight of iron
        1  kg
        Weight of iron + base
        4.5  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories
        * MRP

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Discover

            MyPhilips

            Register for exclusive benefits

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.