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2 year warranty

All series

PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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PerfectCare AquaSteam generator iron

GC8635/02

PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick Start Guide Readme Philips PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron - English

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Consumer Care Book Philips PerfectCare Aqua Steam generator iron

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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