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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4865/02

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4865/02

2.3

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Designed for perfection

This new Azur comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

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Designed for perfection

  • Steam 45g/min;200g steam boost

  • SteamGlide soleplate

  • Safety Auto Off

  • 2400 Watts

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3

11/06/2015

India

India

Verified buyer

Great product makes ironing easy

The product works very well. The high level of steam discharge makes the toughest wrinkles go away with ease.

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

27/02/2017

India

India

it is not worth the money

after 11/2 years of usage the iron box started leaking.when i took the ironbox to service station he said he cannot repair it.waste of money

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

24/07/2016

India

India

Badly Manufactured of a good, well designed product

Bought on 9th Jan 2016 ....build quality issues on 2 main fronts : 1. the cable Q is awfully bad, first month a pinkish substance started to ooze out & since yesterday, within 8 months of once in a week usage, a green colour rubbery plastic like material is oozing out from the cable. This sticks to the cloth that you are ironing too, leave alone the board. 2. The base plate has a wonderful looking silvery coating probably to withstand steam and heat. This coating layer has started peeling off since last week and falls off as shiny powder. Hence i wouldn't recommend though the design looks very good.

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron

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