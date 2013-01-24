Home
Steam iron

GC4865/02
  • Designed for perfection Designed for perfection Designed for perfection
    Steam iron

    GC4865/02
    Designed for perfection

    This new Azur comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

    Steam iron

    Designed for perfection

    This new Azur comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits

      Designed for perfection

      • Steam 45g/min;200g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2400 Watts
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      2400 W for quick heat up

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      200 g steam boost for the most stubborn creases

      Steam output of up to 45 g/min for better crease removal

      Sideways opening filling door

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        45  g/min
        Steam boost
        200  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

