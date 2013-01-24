Search terms
Designed for perfection
This new Azur comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 200 g to remove even the toughest creases
Continuous steam output of up to 45 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
