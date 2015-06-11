2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC4865/02
Designed for perfection
This new Azur comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. Together with its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.
Steam 45g/min;200g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Safety Auto Off
2400 Watts
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.
The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.
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Awards
2.3
of 5
4
Reviews
Sher74
11/06/2015
India
Verified buyer
Great product makes ironing easy
The product works very well. The high level of steam discharge makes the toughest wrinkles go away with ease.
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron
sriramg
27/02/2017
India
it is not worth the money
after 11/2 years of usage the iron box started leaking.when i took the ironbox to service station he said he cannot repair it.waste of money
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron
Subu
24/07/2016
India
Badly Manufactured of a good, well designed product
Bought on 9th Jan 2016 ....build quality issues on 2 main fronts : 1. the cable Q is awfully bad, first month a pinkish substance started to ooze out & since yesterday, within 8 months of once in a week usage, a green colour rubbery plastic like material is oozing out from the cable. This sticks to the cloth that you are ironing too, leave alone the board. 2. The base plate has a wonderful looking silvery coating probably to withstand steam and heat. This coating layer has started peeling off since last week and falls off as shiny powder. Hence i wouldn't recommend though the design looks very good.
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron
This review was made for Azur GC4865/02 Steam iron