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Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3720/02

4.6

| (16) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

  • 2400 W

  • 130 g steam boost

  • ECO

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

16

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

17/12/2013

India

India

"Go for Philips Philips EcoCare Steam iron"

I planned to buy a iron since the one which I was using was providing enough current supply to my body, and at times the current would be very much serious not as much as it could take my life but it was strong enough to lay me down for few seconds.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

14/12/2013

India

India

Good product

Good product with reasonable rate and with excellant performance

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

14/12/2013

India

India

Extremely Impressed

Take this with a grain of salt as far as longevity and reliability goes, but last night I used my new iron for the first time and can say and I am extremely impressed! The iron glided over my business shirts with ease and took no pressure at all to get wrinkles out of the shirts. Very light and easy to maneuver. Would definitely recommend to anyone!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron

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Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting