2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled.
2400 W
130 g steam boost
ECO
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.6
of 5
16
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
sumithvs
17/12/2013
India
"Go for Philips Philips EcoCare Steam iron"
I planned to buy a iron since the one which I was using was providing enough current supply to my body, and at times the current would be very much serious not as much as it could take my life but it was strong enough to lay me down for few seconds.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
sayed
14/12/2013
India
Good product
Good product with reasonable rate and with excellant performance
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
dharm1424
14/12/2013
India
Extremely Impressed
Take this with a grain of salt as far as longevity and reliability goes, but last night I used my new iron for the first time and can say and I am extremely impressed! The iron glided over my business shirts with ease and took no pressure at all to get wrinkles out of the shirts. Very light and easy to maneuver. Would definitely recommend to anyone!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3720/02 Steam iron
Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting