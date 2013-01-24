Home
EcoCare

Steam iron

GC3720/02
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
    100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

    The innovative feature of this Philips steam iron, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in iron is recycled. See all benefits

      100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

      with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

      • 2400 W
      • 130 g steam boost
      • ECO
      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving

      Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Continuous steam output
        40  g/min
        Steam boost
        130  g
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2400  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        180 degree cord freedom

      • Sustainability

        Energy saving
        25% energy reduction

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Cord length
        2.5 m

            • Up to 25% energy saving based on IEC 603311, compared to RI3320 at max setting

