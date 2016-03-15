2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts!
2200W
Bumper
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.7
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
SurajL
15/03/2016
India
Keeps your clothes Wrinkle free every time you needed.
I am using this product from the last one year, Nice product easy to use, weightless removes wrinkle in seconds. I am using Philips steam Iron from last 10 to 15 yrs in my family. Always recommend Philips steam Iron.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron
anilkumar
22/08/2015
India
excellent
good to recommend. I have this product for one month only. I used to have Philips products.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron
Ranbir
24/12/2014
India
Philips GC2840 2200 Watts Steam Iron with Spray has many great features.
Purchased the product through Amazon India, sold by Olympia Industries Ltd., Unit No. 1, Khewat/ Khasra No 373/ 400 Mustatil No31, Village Taoru, Tehsil Taoru, District Mewat, On Bilaspur - Taoru Road, Mewat - 122105, Haryana, on 24 Dec 2014. Looks very impressive. Used it only once so far. No initial problems, except that the plug does not snugly fit even in a 15 Amp socket. Also, the product should be sold with a measuring beaker for water so that the measurement can be conveniently made without having to look at the Iron itself. There should also be no need for registration of the product by the user. Once sold by the seller, the warranty should commence on it's own. The arrangement for registration can be made with the seller.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron