Search terms
Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate
Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc into small pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.
Easy to use
Fast & powerful crease removal
Technical specifications
Calc management