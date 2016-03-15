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  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips 2800 series Steam iron GC2840

Discontinued

2800 seriesSteam iron

GC2840/02

4.7

| (27) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2200 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this Philips iron GC2840/02 gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits

Iron with new SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2200W

  • Bumper

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.7

of 5

27

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

15/03/2016

India

India

Keeps your clothes Wrinkle free every time you needed.

I am using this product from the last one year, Nice product easy to use, weightless removes wrinkle in seconds. I am using Philips steam Iron from last 10 to 15 yrs in my family. Always recommend Philips steam Iron.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

22/08/2015

India

India

excellent

good to recommend. I have this product for one month only. I used to have Philips products.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

24/12/2014

India

India

Philips GC2840 2200 Watts Steam Iron with Spray has many great features.

Purchased the product through Amazon India, sold by Olympia Industries Ltd., Unit No. 1, Khewat/ Khasra No 373/ 400 Mustatil No31, Village Taoru, Tehsil Taoru, District Mewat, On Bilaspur - Taoru Road, Mewat - 122105, Haryana, on 24 Dec 2014. Looks very impressive. Used it only once so far. No initial problems, except that the plug does not snugly fit even in a 15 Amp socket. Also, the product should be sold with a measuring beaker for water so that the measurement can be conveniently made without having to look at the Iron itself. There should also be no need for registration of the product by the user. Once sold by the seller, the warranty should commence on it's own. The arrangement for registration can be made with the seller.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2800 series GC2840/02 Steam iron

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