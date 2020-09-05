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    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    GC2145/20

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fast from start to finish

    EasySpeed Plus speeds up ironing with powerful bursts of steam to tackle tough creases, a durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding, and our drip-stop system to prevent leakage. That's three easy ways to make fast work of your ironing.

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    EasySpeed Plus Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    Fast from start to finish

    Speeds up your ironing in 3 ways

    • 2200 W
    • 110g steam boost
    • 30g/min continuous steam
    • Ceramic soleplate
    2100 W to heat up quickly

    2100 W to heat up quickly

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

    Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 110 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Steam output up to 30 g/min for strong, steady performance

    Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

    Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets — and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

    The tip is precise in 3 ways. It has a pointed tip, button groove and sleek nose design. Our triple precision tip helps you handle even the hardest-to-iron spots, like buttons and pleats.

    Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

    Large 270 ml water tank for ironing more clothes in one go

    Less refilling with the large 270 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

    The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

    This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      270  ml
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Power cord length
      1.9  m

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2200  W
      Steam boost
      110  g
      Continuous steam
      30  g/min

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in Calc Clean Slider

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