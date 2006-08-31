Speed shaped soleplate

This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.
Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
