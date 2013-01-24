Home
Dry iron

GC158/02
    Every stroke counts

    MRP: Rs.1,195.00

    Every stroke counts

    Every stroke counts

    MRP: Rs.1,195.00

      • 1100 W
      • American Heritage Golden sole
      • Metalic tip
      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      Pointed tip for ironing tricky areas

      The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.

      American Heritage Golden soleplate

      American Heritage Golden soleplate

      Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Cast-in soleplate technology

      Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        American Heritage Golden
        Power
        1100  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        240  V

