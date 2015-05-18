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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Discontinued

Dry iron

GC135/21

4.6
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
See all benefits

Lightweight, quality iron

Simple, fast and effective

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

18/05/2015

India

India

The product has long life and never failed.

The cable was replaced once. The tip is too sharp and may damage if not careful with embroidered items.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

16/12/2013

India

India

Philips Dry iron GC135 is good

Its easy to use,also it is lightweight, Performance is too good we are happy about that we have this iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

14/12/2013

India

India

Best budget iron. My Mom's birthday gift!

I gifted this iron to my mom on her birthday and she is pretty happy with the product. She only wanted a philips iron because her previous philips iron lasted for more than 15 years, that's the reliability of the brand :) Way to go philips! P.S. I'm also using Philips 5.1 DSP 30U Speakers and Philips DVD Player and I highly recommend philips products :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron

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