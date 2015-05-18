2 year warranty
Discontinued
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.
Awards
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
CHOU
18/05/2015
India
The product has long life and never failed.
The cable was replaced once. The tip is too sharp and may damage if not careful with embroidered items.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron
kharu
16/12/2013
India
Philips Dry iron GC135 is good
Its easy to use,also it is lightweight, Performance is too good we are happy about that we have this iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron
shivamarora02
14/12/2013
India
Best budget iron. My Mom's birthday gift!
I gifted this iron to my mom on her birthday and she is pretty happy with the product. She only wanted a philips iron because her previous philips iron lasted for more than 15 years, that's the reliability of the brand :) Way to go philips! P.S. I'm also using Philips 5.1 DSP 30U Speakers and Philips DVD Player and I highly recommend philips products :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC135/21 Dry iron