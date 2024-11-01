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  • Easy to use and Long lasting Easy to use and Long lasting Easy to use and Long lasting

    Diva Dry iron

    GC122/30

    Easy to use and Long lasting

    Diva is the new Philips dry iron with the slim tip soleplate, which reaches easily in the trickiest places. Comfortable handle with texturing and large and easy temperature control make the iron easy to use.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Diva Dry iron

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    Easy to use and Long lasting

    • Non-stick soleplate
    • 1200 W
    • 1.7 m cord length
    Non-stick soleplate coating

    Non-stick soleplate coating

    The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

    The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

    Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

    The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    Cord winder for easy cord storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

    The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

    The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

    The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

    Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Reaching tricky areas
      Button groove
      Long lasting cord
      Yes
      Comfortable handle
      Yes
      Easy cord winding
      Yes
      Light weight iron
      Yes

    • Full control

      Easy temperature control
      Yes
      Temperature light-indicator
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Soleplate
      Non-stick
      Power
      1200  W

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