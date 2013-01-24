Home
Steam iron

GC 1115
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Golden American Heritage soleplate

      Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Golden American Heritage
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        15  g/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150  ml

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

