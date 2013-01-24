Home
Steam iron

GC1015/70
  Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function. See all benefits

      Speed shaped soleplate

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      Black American Heritage coating for easy gliding

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Black American Heritage
        Continuous steam output
        15  g/min
        Power
        1200  W
        Steam output
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150  ml

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

