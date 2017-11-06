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    NanoCloud Humidification Wick

    FY3435/10

    Healthier air, always

    Supreme NanoCloud humidification

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    NanoCloud Humidification Wick

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    Healthier air, always

    • NanoCloud technology
    • Easy cleaning

    Supreme NanoCloud with 99%* less bacteria

    Philips NanoCloud technology is certified hygienically safe. It is proven to release 99%* less bacteria into the air compared to ultrasonic humidifiers.

    Easy cleaning of humidification wick

    The smart design allows easy cleaning and maintenance of humidification wick. Simply take out the wick together with wick wheel from wheel support, rinse the humidification wick under a running tap.

    Healthy air protect alert for wick replacement

    Healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace wick. If the wick is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect. The rotary wick never sits in the water, it will stop rotating when it's out of water or reaches pre-set humidity level, while the fan will keep running as purifier mode and dry up the wick. So you are assured of healthy air always.

    No white dust, no wet patch

    Philips NanoCloud's invisible mist of water does not create white dust or wet patches in your room.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China
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    • Tested for Staphylococcus Albus and MS2 virus, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3 using Staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1*105 cfu/m3

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