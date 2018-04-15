Visualize your air improvement with digital feedback. This 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses.
Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns
Cutting-edge VitaShield IPS purification technology is proven to reduce 99.97% ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (800 times smaller than PM2.5), including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) of 310 m3/h. In a room of 20 m2, it can purify the air in less than 10 minutes, so the air gets cleaned more than 6.5 times an hour.
Removes bacteria & viruses
Optimized purification function effectively detects and reduces bacteria and viruses, such as H1N1 (influenza), for cleaner air and a healthier home.
IAI display shows risk level of indoor allergens
AeraSense technology detects your indoor air allergens and displays the potential risk level of the air allergens on a scale from 1 to 12.
Real-time digital display of indoor PM2.5 levels
A professional-grade sensor with AeraSense technology accurately detects and quickly respond to even the slightest particle change in the air, providing reassurance with real-time PM2.5 feedback.
3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Sleep
This product has 3 automatic purification settings: General mode, extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and Sleep mode. In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the fan switches to its lowest speed. Choose a mode to optimize performance to suit your needs.
Ultra-quiet for a good night's sleep
Unique aerodynamic design allows maximum performance with minimal noise. In Sleep mode, it operates in near silence for cleaner, more comfortable air while you sleep.
Energy and cost efficient, less than 1 kWh per day
This product is energy and cost efficient, requiring less than 1 kWh per day.
Hygienic humidification up to 600 ml/h
NanoCloud technology uses a natural and hygienic evaporation process to ensure superior performance up to 600 ml/h. Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers. It also prevents wet spots and white dust.
Choose 2-in-1 or Purifier Only mode
Switch between 2-in-1 and Purifier Only modes at the touch of a button. Choose 2-in-1 for cleaner air without dry air discomfort during dry seasons. Purifier Only mode turns off the humidification function when it isn't required.
4 pre-set humidity levels
Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.
Easy move around with four casters
It is also equipped with four casters, which makes it even easier to move around.
CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m2, initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.
Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
Generates nano-sized water molecules, prevents spreading bacteria, Results are based on emission of the bacterium Staphylococcus Albus(a simulant for a relevant pathogen) directly from clean units and clean wick filters, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium.
Measurements were conducted after 20g was released from the units into a sealed 30 m3 chamber.Bacteria introduction into the air in the room depends on many factors such as room size or configuration.
Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.