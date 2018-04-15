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    Series 3000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

    AC3821/20

    Breathe the difference

    Visualize your air improvement with digital feedback. This 2-in-1 purifier and humidifier balances its two functions to perform in rooms up to 80 m2 against allergens, dry air discomfort, harmful gases, particles, bacteria & viruses.

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    Series 3000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

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    See all 2-in-1 Air purifier and humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Remove 99.97% allergens and dry air discomfort

    • Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
    • Air quality & humidity display
    • Up to 80 m2/861 ft2
    • Auto, Sleep mode & app
    Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Cutting-edge VitaShield IPS purification technology is proven to reduce 99.97% ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (800 times smaller than PM2.5), including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) of 310 m3/h. In a room of 20 m2, it can purify the air in less than 10 minutes, so the air gets cleaned more than 6.5 times an hour.

    Removes bacteria & viruses

    Removes bacteria & viruses

    Optimized purification function effectively detects and reduces bacteria and viruses, such as H1N1 (influenza), for cleaner air and a healthier home.

    IAI display shows risk level of indoor allergens

    IAI display shows risk level of indoor allergens

    AeraSense technology detects your indoor air allergens and displays the potential risk level of the air allergens on a scale from 1 to 12.

    Real-time digital display of indoor PM2.5 levels

    Real-time digital display of indoor PM2.5 levels

    A professional-grade sensor with AeraSense technology accurately detects and quickly respond to even the slightest particle change in the air, providing reassurance with real-time PM2.5 feedback.

    3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Sleep

    3 auto modes: General, Allergen, and Sleep

    This product has 3 automatic purification settings: General mode, extra-sensitive Allergen mode, and Sleep mode. In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed and the fan switches to its lowest speed. Choose a mode to optimize performance to suit your needs.

    Ultra-quiet for a good night's sleep

    Ultra-quiet for a good night's sleep

    Unique aerodynamic design allows maximum performance with minimal noise. In Sleep mode, it operates in near silence for cleaner, more comfortable air while you sleep.

    Energy and cost efficient, less than 1 kWh per day

    Energy and cost efficient, less than 1 kWh per day

    This product is energy and cost efficient, requiring less than 1 kWh per day.

    Hygienic humidification up to 600 ml/h

    NanoCloud technology uses a natural and hygienic evaporation process to ensure superior performance up to 600 ml/h. Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers. It also prevents wet spots and white dust.

    Choose 2-in-1 or Purifier Only mode

    Switch between 2-in-1 and Purifier Only modes at the touch of a button. Choose 2-in-1 for cleaner air without dry air discomfort during dry seasons. Purifier Only mode turns off the humidification function when it isn't required.

    4 pre-set humidity levels

    Maintain a constant humidity level with the automatic humidity settings. Choose 40%, 50%, or 60% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.

    Easy move around with four casters

    It is also equipped with four casters, which makes it even easier to move around.

    Technical Specifications

    • Features

      PM2.5 sensor
      Yes
      VitaShield IPS
      Yes
      AeraSense technology
      Yes
      Air Quality feedback
      Numerical
      Modes
      3 auto modes
      Aerodynamic design
      Back inlet
      Fan speed
      4 manual speed settings
      Child lock
      Yes
      Healthy air lock & Alert
      Yes
      Timer
      1~9  hour(s)
      Motor
      DC

    • Country of origin

      Country of origin
      China

    • Logistic data

      EAN F-box
      8710103829294
      12NC code
      8834 821 20280

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Color of control panel
      Black 7 C
      Material of main body
      ABS
      Control panel type
      Touch Panel

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Room size
      80  m²
      CADR (Particle)
      310  m³/h
      Filters out bacteria
      99.9  %
      0.3µm particle removal
      99,97  %
      Ultra fine particle removal
      99.97% as small as 3  nm
      Filters out H1N1 Virus
      99.9  %

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    • CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
    • Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
    • Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m2, initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
    • Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
    • Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.
    • Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
    • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
    • Generates nano-sized water molecules, prevents spreading bacteria, Results are based on emission of the bacterium Staphylococcus Albus(a simulant for a relevant pathogen) directly from clean units and clean wick filters, using sterilized water spiked with said bacterium.
    • Measurements were conducted after 20g was released from the units into a sealed 30 m3 chamber.Bacteria introduction into the air in the room depends on many factors such as room size or configuration.
    • Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
    • Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.
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