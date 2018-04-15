Hygienic humidification up to 600 ml/h

NanoCloud technology uses a natural and hygienic evaporation process to ensure superior performance up to 600 ml/h. Once the water is evaporated, the water mist becomes invisible and the smaller molecules are less able to carry bacteria into the air. Our laboratory testing confirms that NanoCloud technology spreads 99% less bacteria than leading ultrasonic humidifiers. It also prevents wet spots and white dust.