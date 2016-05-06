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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner
  • Standard Product Photo Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner

Discontinued

2000 SeriesAir Cleaner

AC2882/20

Healthier Air, Always

The 2000 Series has with 3 smart pre-settings to choose from Pollution, Allergen and Bacteria & Virus modes. It removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*. Activate auto mode to ensure your family breath clean air always

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3 smart ways to optimize your purification

Healthier Air, Always

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air*

Removes aerosols including those containing respiratory virus, from the air which passes through the filter. It also sanitizes the air by removing 99.9% of aerosols from the air that may contain viruses.*

Healthy air lock and alert for filter replacement

The filter lifetime is accurately calculated based on indoor pollution level, air flow and operation time. The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning -to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

Low noise at Sleep Mode (20.5dba) - soft as a whisper

When in Silent Mode, the Purifier turns down its fan speed and noise level to allow a comfortable night's sleep.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  2. An air purifier by itself does not protect against Covid-19, but can be part of plan to protect yourself and your family to help ventilation and having clean air (US Environmental Protection Agency).

  3. Particle and formaldehyde CADR and CCM: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2008

  4. 20 Nanometers: Tested by IUTA. According to 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses are larger than 20 nanometer (0,00002 mm).

  5. Removes 99.97% particles: Tested in 2015 by 3rd party lab