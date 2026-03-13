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2 year warranty

All series

2000 Series Air Cleaner

Discontinued

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2000 SeriesAir Cleaner

AC2882/20

2000 Series Air Cleaner

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips 2000 Series Air Cleaner - English

  • PDF file, 592.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Eco passport Philips Air Cleaner

  • PDF file, 798.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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