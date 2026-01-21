My Philips Air Purifier’s filter replacement indication stays on

2 year warranty
If the filter replacement indication or light persists, on your Philips Air Purifier, 2in1 Air Purifier and Humidifier or 2in1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier, read in the following lines what you can do to solve the issue.
The information on this page applies to the following models: AC1715/60, AMF220/65, AC1758/63. Click here to show more product numbers ›
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
Should I reset my Philips Air Purifier or Humidifier after replacing or cleaning a filter?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
How to handle Air Purifier Air Quality Indicator not turning Blue cases
What do my Philips Air Purifier’s lights mean
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?