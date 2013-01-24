The longer a bean is roasted – and the darker it becomes – the more caffeine evaporates.
Although there are over 50 species of coffee, only 2 – Arabica and Robusta – are used in commercial coffee production. Arabica is the most popular. 70% prefer it to Robusta.
Coffee beans are actually the seeds inside the cherries of the Coffea plant.
According to African legend, a 9th-century Ethiopian goat herder called Kaldi saw his goats ‘dance’ after nibbling on the cherries of a coffee bush.
Recycled waste coffee grounds can be converted into clean and cheap bio-fuel. It’s not yet a commercial option so don’t start saving your waste coffee grounds just yet!
Approximately how many cups of coffee are consumed annually around the world. That’s 2.5 billion cups per day or 29,000 cups per second!
Coffee beans have a whopping 800 flavour characteristics that our senses can detect. By comparison, wine ‘only’ has 400. Getting the most notes of flavour from the raw green beans is all down to different roasting techniques. And finding your favourite coffee is a little like sampling wine.