Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Male Groomer?

If you own a Philips Trimmer or Hair Clipper and want to know where its model and serial number is located, please check the information below.
The model number is often needed when registering your product or when looking for information about your specific model. The serial number can be used to identify the production date of your product.
 

Back of the device

For some grooming devices like the OneBlade, the model and serial numbers are located on the back of the handle. The model number usually starts with 2 alphabets followed by 4 digits, e.g. QP2540. The serial number has the format of YYWW (Year and week).
 
Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

Top of the device

Some hair clippers and beard trimmers have the model number located on the top of the device, just below the cutting teeth. The serial number is usually located under the cutting unit. Try pulling off the upper part of your groomer and see if you can find 4 digits in the format of YYWW in there, e.g. 1823.
 
Model and Serial number Philips Groomer

Inside the handle

For nose trimmers the model and serial number is located inside the battery compartment. Remove the lower part of the handle of your trimmer to see the battery compartment. The model and serial number will be printed over there.
Model and Serial number Philips Nose Trimmer

