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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Multimedia Speakers 2.1
Discontinued
TAV5257/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 45W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles , MAC and PC.
Bluetooth®
FM
USB
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