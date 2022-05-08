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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Multimedia Speakers 2.1

TAV5257/94

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 45W sound output and bluetooth connectivity , these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobiles , MAC and PC.

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Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth®

  • FM

  • USB

AUX-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

Compatible with any media

Convenient speaker-front volume and power control

Technical Specifications

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