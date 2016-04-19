2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA6600/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 60W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.
USB and SD card slots
FM
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
2.5
of 5
11
Reviews
Raser
19/04/2016
India
Very Good Sound Effects
Excellent Sounds in My Product so I lke ths System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Abishek
21/01/2016
India
Wonder all in one
i bought this product on 14th January 2016. I listen this from 19th January and i have graet experience.Its work very good in FM, USB, SMARTPHONE and SD MEMORY CARD. Its have clear and pure sound in all devices as BIG BRAND PHILIPS. I am very happy with this.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Debapratim
19/01/2016
India
Connectivity
The product is excellent but the product made us experience serious connectivity issue. The aux cable is not provided which is a huge blunder not expected at all. Next comes the pendrive. Above 8 gb pendrive is not supported. Thats also an issue. Apart from that the sound quality is marvellous and all the specs are awesome....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1