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Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA6600/94

2.5

| (11) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 60W sound output, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on both MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • USB and SD card slots

  • FM

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Bass boost technology with level control

Unique subwoofer design produces a much deeper, richer bass. You also have the possibility to set the bass level to your choice.

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

11

Reviews

19/04/2016

India

India

Very Good Sound Effects

Excellent Sounds in My Product so I lke ths System

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

21/01/2016

India

India

Wonder all in one

i bought this product on 14th January 2016. I listen this from 19th January and i have graet experience.Its work very good in FM, USB, SMARTPHONE and SD MEMORY CARD. Its have clear and pure sound in all devices as BIG BRAND PHILIPS. I am very happy with this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

19/01/2016

India

India

Connectivity

The product is excellent but the product made us experience serious connectivity issue. The aux cable is not provided which is a huge blunder not expected at all. Next comes the pendrive. Above 8 gb pendrive is not supported. Thats also an issue. Apart from that the sound quality is marvellous and all the specs are awesome....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA6600 Multimedia Speaker 5.1

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