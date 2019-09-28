ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

Multimedia Speaker 5.1

SPA4040B/94

3.1

| (29) Reviews

Music, Movies & Entertainment

With 45W RMS sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.

See all benefits

Music, Movies & Entertainment

  • Bluetooth

  • USB

5.1 Surround sound - Immersive sound experience

Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Works with any Bluetooth-enabled device

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

29

Reviews

2

28/09/2019

India

India

Great sound system at this price

Really a great product. Reviewing after 2 year it works fine. Woofer is too good that you experience a theatre in home

Pros

Great quality sound

Cons

But cracks happens if volume raised to maximum

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2017-09-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Date of Use 2017-09-28

10/04/2019

India

India

very nice sound

sound quality is very nice. easy to use. Bluetooth system is very nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

02/01/2018

India

India

Good Performance

Good Performance, but they have given only single RCA cable, should give 3.5mm jack cable also.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration