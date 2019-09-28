2 year warranty
Discontinued
SPA4040B/94
Music, Movies & Entertainment
With 45W RMS sound output and bluetooth connectivity, these speakers are perfect for playing music, games, movies and online videos on mobile phones , MAC and PC.
Bluetooth
USB
Be at the heart of the movie and gaming experience and totally immerse yourself in sound.
Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favorite music from any smartphones, tablets or even laptops including iPod or iPhone on Bluetooth-enabled speaker easily.
3.1
of 5
29
Reviews
Azar,
28/09/2019
India
Great sound system at this price
Really a great product. Reviewing after 2 year it works fine. Woofer is too good that you experience a theatre in home
Pros
Great quality sound
Cons
But cracks happens if volume raised to maximum
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2017-09-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Date of Use 2017-09-28
somnaths
10/04/2019
India
very nice sound
sound quality is very nice. easy to use. Bluetooth system is very nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
VenkataBathula
02/01/2018
India
Good Performance
Good Performance, but they have given only single RCA cable, should give 3.5mm jack cable also.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SPA4040B Multimedia Speaker 5.1