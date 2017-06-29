2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3305WS/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.
An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mahi07
29/06/2017
India
Looking & fitting Awesome..
its design, color combination, fitting and finally main thing is sound is awesome I Love it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Amargajul
15/01/2017
India
Little hard to fit in ears
Its design is little hard to be fitted in ears and looks much delicate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic