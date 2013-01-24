Home
ActionFit

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ3305WS/00
  • Experience freedom. Stop at nothing Experience freedom. Stop at nothing Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
    ActionFit Sports headphones with mic

    SHQ3305WS/00
    Experience freedom. Stop at nothing

    Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

    Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.

      Secure fit and lightweight

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back
      • Earhook
      7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      7.1g ultra lightweight design provides ultimate comfort*

      Weighing in at just 7.1g, these Actionfit sports earphones are so light and comfortable that you will forget you are even wearing them. Perfect for keeping you going right through the hard final miles.

      Adjustable earhook for personalized fit

      Adjustable earhook for personalized fit

      An adjustable ear hook ensures the ActionFit SHQ3300 headphones fit your ears perfectly. Just put the headphones on and slide the adjustable hook up or down for a snug fit. Whatever your workout or terrain, your headphones will stay on comfortably.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip comes included with ActionFit earphones, keeping the cable out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      High performance sound drives peak performance

      8.6mm neodynium drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® Reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced headphone cables are tough enough to survive even the roughest of workouts.

      Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

      Sweat and moisture proof - ideal for any workout

      Sweat or rain will no longer stop you from maxing yourself out to your favorite tunes. These Actionfit sports headphones materials are sweat and water proof making them the perfect workout companion whatever the weather.

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      3 ear tip sizes for the optimum fit

      Remote control and mic for switching from music to call

      Remote control and mic for switching from music to call

      Insert earphones provide sound isolation

      Insert earphones create a tight seal in the earcanal, resulting in a strong isolation effect. Our oval acoustics tubes are ergonomically optimized to ensure exceptional fit.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Maximum power input
        20  mW
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        6 - 24 000  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        gold-plated
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Accessories

        Cable management
        Cable clip
        Storage pouch
        Yes

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 25970 70023 8
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.0563  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0231  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0332  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.1999  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70023 2
        Height
        10.5  cm
        Length
        18  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0693  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.1306  kg
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.8822  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70023 5
        Height
        24.8  cm
        Length
        38  cm
        Nett weight
        0.5544  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        1.3278  kg
        Width
        18.1  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Height
        8  cm
        Weight
        0.0231  kg
        Width
        3  cm

