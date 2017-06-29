2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHQ3305OR/00
Experience freedom. Stop at nothing
Lightweight, sweatproof and adjustable earhook equipped, the Actionfit SHQ3305 headphones let you focus on working out without losing motivation. Train to incredible sound and barely-there comfort.
8.6mm drivers/closed-back
Earhook
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mahi07
29/06/2017
India
Looking & fitting Awesome..
its design, color combination, fitting and finally main thing is sound is awesome I Love it..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Amargajul
15/01/2017
India
Little hard to fit in ears
Its design is little hard to be fitted in ears and looks much delicate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ActionFit SHQ3305OR Sports headphones with mic