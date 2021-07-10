2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3205BL/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
3.5
of 5
33
Reviews
Vishnukr93
10/07/2021
India
This is awesome.
This is one of the best earphones I have used, please make it available once again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-10
Ramshankar
26/08/2019
India
Sound good with OnePlus and MI
I purchased the item from Amazon. And this one is the best ever earphone I used. Bass treble perfect. But unfortunately unable to purchase the earphone again as it's showing out of stock.... Amazon flipkart....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Amit1993
18/10/2018
India
Nice earphones
The Bass and clarity of this earphones is superb. Moreover I have got this in a Amazon sale. So it's like a icing on the cake. This earphone is highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones