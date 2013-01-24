Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205BL/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Rich bass, clear sound Rich bass, clear sound Rich bass, clear sound
    -{discount-value}

    In-Ear Headphones

    SHE3205BL/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.799.00

    In-Ear Headphones

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch. See all benefits

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    MRP: Rs.799.00

    In-Ear Headphones

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-earbud

      Rich bass, clear sound

      Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

      • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back
      • Earbud
      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

      Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      Built-in microphone switches you from music to phone calls

      The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.

      Flexi-Grip design for durability

      Flexi-Grip design for durability

      A soft, flexible part connecting the housing and the cable, protects the cable connection from damage even if bended heavily.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

      Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

      The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Blue

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        32  ohm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.2  mm
        Frequency response
        8 - 24 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.