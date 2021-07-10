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Discontinued

In-Ear Headphones

SHE3205WT/00

3.5

| (33) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Rich bass, clear sound

Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.

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Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

Rich bass, clear sound

  • 14.2mm drivers/ open-back

  • Earbud

Designed for ear geometry comfort fit

The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance

Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

14.2mm speaker drivers for rich bass and clear sound

Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

33

Reviews

10/07/2021

India

India

This is awesome.

This is one of the best earphones I have used, please make it available once again

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-10

26/08/2019

India

India

Sound good with OnePlus and MI

I purchased the item from Amazon. And this one is the best ever earphone I used. Bass treble perfect. But unfortunately unable to purchase the earphone again as it's showing out of stock.... Amazon flipkart....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

18/10/2018

India

India

Nice earphones

The Bass and clarity of this earphones is superb. Moreover I have got this in a Amazon sale. So it's like a icing on the cake. This earphone is highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones

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