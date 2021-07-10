2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE3205WT/00
Rich bass, clear sound
Designed for optimal fit and comfort, the SHE3205 earphones feature 14.2mm drivers and bass vent for rich bass & clear sound. Built-in mic let you easily switch between music & calls. A choice of 6 vibrant colors to match your Apple watch.
14.2mm drivers/ open-back
Earbud
The design is based on ear geometry for comfortable wear and snug fit for everyone.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, providing a better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Quality 14.2mm speaker drivers with neodymium magnet delivers rich bass and clear sound.
3.5
of 5
33
Reviews
Vishnukr93
10/07/2021
India
This is awesome.
This is one of the best earphones I have used, please make it available once again
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-10
Ramshankar
26/08/2019
India
Sound good with OnePlus and MI
I purchased the item from Amazon. And this one is the best ever earphone I used. Bass treble perfect. But unfortunately unable to purchase the earphone again as it's showing out of stock.... Amazon flipkart....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Amit1993
18/10/2018
India
Nice earphones
The Bass and clarity of this earphones is superb. Moreover I have got this in a Amazon sale. So it's like a icing on the cake. This earphone is highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE3205BK In-Ear Headphones