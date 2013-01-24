Home
Flite

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4405WT/00
  • Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound. Ultra light. Big sound.
    Philips Flite Ultrlite Wireless headphones are incredibly lightweight yet surprisingly powerful. Free from wires that hold you down, they are slim and compact with a flat folding design that makes them an ideal companion wherever you go. See all benefits

      Ultra light. Big sound.

      Gravity defying headphones

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • On-ear
      • Soft ear cushions
      • Flat folding
      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High power 32mm speaker drivers for clear sound

      High-power 32mm tilted drivers reproduce clear, crisp sound and deep, rich bass.

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      Remote control for handsfree calls and music

      The easy-to-use remote control allows you to play/pause tracks and answer calls with a simple push of a button.

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions allow for long-wearing comfort

      Soft ear cushions and tilted drivers are ideal for long-wearing comfort.

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim design

      Ultralight and super slim for complete comfort on the move.

      Flat folding for easy portability

      Flat folding for easy portability

      Flat folding for easy portability.

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Bluetooth version 4.1 and HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP Support

      Pair your smart device with your headphones using Bluetooth and enjoy the freedom of crystal clear music and phone calls - without the hassle of cables.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 9 hours of playtime

      With 9 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm
        Frequency range
        9 - 22 000 Hz
        Maximum power input
        40 mW
        Sensitivity
        103  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Call on Hold
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        300* hr
        Talk time
        9* hr
        Music play time
        9*  hr

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        17  cm
        Width
        14  cm
        Depth
        3  cm
        Weight
        0.09  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        21  cm
        Width
        19.5  cm
        Depth
        3.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.166  kg
        Nett weight
        0.09  kg
        Tare weight
        0.076  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 98157 3

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Length
        22.5  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Height
        23.5  cm
        Gross weight
        1.2  kg
        Nett weight
        0.54  kg
        Tare weight
        0.66  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98157 0

          • Actual results may vary

