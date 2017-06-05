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  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+

    Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

    SHB3075BK/00

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

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    Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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    Feel it. BASS+

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Flat folding
    Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

    Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

    With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

    32mm speaker drivers

    32mm speaker drivers

    BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

    Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

    Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

    Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    Big, bold bass you can feel

    This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Bluetooth wireless technology

    Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

    Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

    Control calls, music and volume with ear-shell switches

    Button controls on the right ear shell enable you to control music and calls with a press.

    Flat folding design for easy portability

    Flat folding design for easy portability

    With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling

    Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft ear cushions for long-wearing comfort

    Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

    Great sound isolation for better listing experience

    Great sound isolation for better listing experience

    With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.

    USB charging cable

    USB charging cable

    The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      9 - 21 000  Hz
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Bluetooth version
      4.1
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      • HSP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      8.3  inch
      Width
      16.5  cm
      Gross weight
      0.98  kg
      Height
      24  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 99164 7
      Width
      6.5  inch
      Height
      9.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.459  kg
      Gross weight
      2.161  lb
      Nett weight
      1.012  lb
      Tare weight
      0.521  kg
      Tare weight
      1.149  lb

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Call on Hold
      • Switch between 2 calls
      • Answer/End Call
      • Microphone mute
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between call and music
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-Polymer
      Music play time
      12*  hour(s)
      Standby time
      166* hrs
      Talk time
      12* hr

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      4.8  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 99164 0
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.264  kg
      Depth
      1.9  inch
      Nett weight
      0.153  kg
      Gross weight
      0.582  lb
      Nett weight
      0.337  lb
      Tare weight
      0.111  kg
      Tare weight
      0.245  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18.5  cm
      Width
      13.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Width
      5.3  inch
      Height
      7.3  inch
      Depth
      1.6  inch
      Weight
      0.132  kg
      Weight
      0.291  lb

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      USB cable
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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