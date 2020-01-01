2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3075WT/00
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.
3.8
of 5
5
Reviews
HRITIK
01/01/2020
India
THIS PRODUCT VOICE IS VERY GOOD AND BASS IS TOO GO
I AM VERY HAPPY WITH THIS PRODUCT AND BASS IS VERY CLEAR
This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Çîñèäç
10/07/2020
India
Good product with nice features.
I would recommend this product to those who want headphones with nice build quality, compact design and great battery life. I wouldn't recommend this product to those who love bass boosted songs. Highs and mids are pretty good.
Pros
1. It's compact 2. Build quality nice 3. Seamless connectivity 4. Battery life excellent
Cons
1. Sound quality should be more loud and balanced.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075WT Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2020-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075WT Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2020-06-10
SamSingh
17/10/2018
India
Build structure makes it uncomfortable to wear it for even 1 hr
Build structure makes it uncomfortable to wear it for even 1 hr. It is very much tight on ears and you will feel pains in ear bones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Actual results may vary