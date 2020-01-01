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Discontinued

Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

SHB3075WT/00

3.8

| (5) Reviews

Available in

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Red
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White
White

Feel it. BASS+

Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.

See all benefits

Feel it. BASS+

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

  • Flat folding

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

Rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime

With 12 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music going all day.

32mm speaker drivers

32mm speaker drivers

BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Adjustable earshells and headband for optimal comfort

Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ headphones feature swiveling earshells and an adjustable headband to ensure a great fit for all wearers.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

5

Reviews

2
1

01/01/2020

India

India

THIS PRODUCT VOICE IS VERY GOOD AND BASS IS TOO GO

I AM VERY HAPPY WITH THIS PRODUCT AND BASS IS VERY CLEAR

This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

This review was made for SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

10/07/2020

India

India

Good product with nice features.

I would recommend this product to those who want headphones with nice build quality, compact design and great battery life. I wouldn't recommend this product to those who love bass boosted songs. Highs and mids are pretty good.

Pros

1. It's compact 2. Build quality nice 3. Seamless connectivity 4. Battery life excellent

Cons

1. Sound quality should be more loud and balanced.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075WT Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2020-06-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075WT Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Date of Use 2020-06-10

17/10/2018

India

India

Build structure makes it uncomfortable to wear it for even 1 hr

Build structure makes it uncomfortable to wear it for even 1 hr. It is very much tight on ears and you will feel pains in ear bones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary